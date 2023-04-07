DVLA boss honoured

Timothy Ngnenbe Apr - 07 - 2023 , 09:50

For spearheading an innovative and transformative agenda at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr Kwesi Agyeman Busia has been adjudged the outstanding CEO of the year 2022.

The DVLA CEO received the honour at the 7th Global Business Quality Brands Awards held in Accra on Friday (March 24) by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG).

In settling on Mr. Busia as the CEO of the year, the EFG considered his achievement at the DVLA for the past four years ranging from transforming the face of the authority, leveraging technology to ease business, digitisation of vehicle registration system and implementing of a new robust roadworthy certification regime.

Among other things, he drafted and implemented a business plan leading to achieving financial independence for the DVLA and coordinated the installation of a modern customer service call center.

At the same event, the CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr Afua Asabea Asare, was named the female Public Sector CEO of the year for her role in turning round the fortunes of the authority.

The CEO of JRA Cosmetics Limited, Jane Reason Ahadzie also emerged the female CEO of the year.

The other award winners were the CEO of KAB-FAM Ghana Limited, Charles Antwi-Boahen, who emerged as business executive of the year; CEO of Alpha TND Limited, Pankaj Bhati, who won the Outstanding Managing Director category; and the Managing Director of Lambodra Enterprises Ghana Limited, Er Nikkesh Neel, who went home with the young CEO plaque.

Motivation

In an interview with the Daily Graphic at the event, Mr Busia said the recognition he had received was a testament that the DVLA was walking the right path.

Again, he said the honour was a wake-up call for him to do more to ensure that the DVLA lived up to its mandate.

"This award tells us that we need to innovate to stay relevant. The driver and Vehicle licensing landscape continues to evolve so we can only respond to it by adopting technology to address the challenges," he said.

He added that going forward, the DVLA was focused on consolidating and entrenching the good initiatives it had put in place to improve on service delivery.

"We do not want to wake up tomorrow and realise that DVLA has been reduced to nothing. We have a policy where we are making sure that for everything we do, the systems are entrenched; the enforcement is entrenched; and data is entrenched," he said.

Mr Busia added that the DVLA had fully integrated its systems with the National Identification Authority (NIA)

Top brands unveiled

Apart from the individuals who won honours, the EFG also unveiled the 25 most popular global brands and the premium quality brands in Ghana.

Some of the premium quality brands in the country were McDan Shipping Company Limited, Bel-Aqua Mineral Water, B5 Plus Group, Dzata Cement, Azar Paints, and Emirates.

The top 25 most popular global brands included MTN, Nestlé, Danote Group, Ethiopian Airlines, Nissan, Samsung and Samsung.

Good leadership

The Founder and President of EFG, Sam Ato Gaisie, urged leaders of both private and public organisations to strive for excellence in the discharge of their duties.

He said it was when managers of such institutions provided quality leadership that the country would achieve sustainable development.

Mr Gaisie also said in the wake of technological advancement, it was important for CEOs and business leaders to adopt innovative strategies to improve productivity.