Dambai: Over GH¢700,000 retrieved from ECG disconnection exercise

Jemima Achivors Apr - 07 - 2023 , 09:42

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has intensified the disconnection exercise in the Dambai area of the Oti Region as part of efforts to retrieve debts owed the company.

Over 200 customers in Dambai have been disconnected since the exercise started on March 20, 2023 and according to the company over GH¢700,000 has been collected during the exercise.

The disconnection was part of the ECG's month-long nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise which began on March 20, 2023.

The company is targeting to retrieve about GH¢5.7 billion from debtors, with about GH¢220 million owed by customers in the Volta Region.

The Acting Volta Regional General Manager of ECG, Michael Buabin has said the 200 customers who were disconnected from the national grid owed the ECG over GH¢780,000.

During the disconnection exercise, it was observed that some customers usually reconnected themselves after being disconnected from the meter. Therefore, such customers were disconnected from the pole and asked to visit the District Office to settle their indebtedness.

Since the exercise began, the ECG office in Dambai has visited areas like Katanga, Tokoroano, Dormabin, Asukawkaw, and the Dambai Market.

The Acting Dambai District Manager, Mr. Solomon Adjiku, added that the company had also apprehended one customer who engaged in illegal connection in the District and subsequently handed him over to the police.