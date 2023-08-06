Accra: Food vendor arrested for selling contaminated food

Kweku Zurek Aug - 06 - 2023 , 07:30

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has apprehended a food vendor named Faustina Naana Eshien at the OA Bus Terminal in Accra for selling contaminated food intended for public consumption.

The AMA in a statement said the arrest, conducted by the Public Health Department on Tuesday, August 2, 2023, followed a Facebook post by a user named Obaa Yaa Bediide on the Trotro Diaries page. The post revealed the discovery of the unwholesome food after Obaa Yaa Bediide purchased from the vendor. The vendor, in an admission of guilt, explained that she decided to split the GH₵20 cost of the chicken into two due to low patronage.

Mr. Gilbert Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, disclosed that Faustina Naana Eshien was arrested for selling spoiled fried chicken for public consumption and for failing to obtain a medical health certificate. These activities were in violation of the AMA bye-law and the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) Section 100(3), which prohibits selling or offering for sale unwholesome or unfit food, including food that is filthy, putrid, rotten, decomposed, or diseased.

The arrested vendor will face prosecution in court, serving as a warning to potential offenders. Mr. Ankrah urged the public to demand a food handler's certificate from food vendors before purchasing their products.

Furthermore, he reminded food vendors in the metropolis to adhere strictly to the five keys to safer food: "keep clean, separate raw and cooked foods, cook food thoroughly, keep food at safe temperatures, and use safe water and raw materials." He encouraged those without food handlers' certification to obtain one by visiting the AMA or its sister Assemblies for screening, ensuring public safety.

Mr. Ankrah emphasized that Public Health officers would conduct regular checks on food vendors to ensure compliance with safety standards as prescribed by bye-laws and the public health act.

He underscored the shared responsibility in ensuring food safety, from production to consumption. Additionally, he commended the whistle-blower for bringing the food vendor's malpractices to light.