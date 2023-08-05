Tarikpaa community gets CHPS compound

Mohammed Fugu Aug - 05 - 2023 , 16:31

President of Tarikpaa, a farming community in the Savelugu Municipality in the Northern Region, will now heave a sigh of relief following the construction of a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound in the area.

The facility consists of an outpatient department (OPD), pharmacy department, child welfare unit, consulting, delivery, store and sluice rooms as well as washrooms.

Constructed by the World Vision Ghana, the facility is to help bring healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the people in the community and its environs.

Hitherto, residents in the area had to travel about 15 kilometres to the Municipal capital, Savelugu, to access health care.

The facility would, therefore, help boost the local economy of the Tarikpaa community, since the residents would no longer spend productive time to trek to access health care.

Inauguration of the facility formed part of activities to officially close the Savelugu Area Programme of the World Vision after 24 years of investments in critical sectors in selected communities in the Savelugu Municipality and parts of the Nanton District.

The National Director of World Vision Ghana, Laura Del Valle, the Municipal Chief Executive for Savelugu, Seidu Ayishetu, and the Paramount Chief of the Zugu Traditional Area, Naa Professor Yakubu Nantogma, together inaugurated the facility and closed the Savelugu Area Programme last Tuesday.

Quality healthcare delivery

At the ceremony, Ms Valle said the CHPS would go a long way to bring quality healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the people.

She indicated that over the past 24 years, the organisation had impacted over 152,398 beneficiaries, comprising 35,101 girls, 33,309 boys, 43,404 women, and 40,874 men, with interventions in sectors such as water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), primary healthcare and nutrition, education, community and child-led advocacy, and child protection and sponsorship programming.

"Since its inception, WVG has invested approximately $2,673,278 to support the most vulnerable including children and their communities.”

“Today, I am excited to see the results of 24 years of transformative development in the lives of children and their families, with one of them chairing this closure durbar," she said.

Through the interventions, she added that the lives of many children have been transformed, stating "a total of 107 boreholes and 10 limited mechanised safe water systems have been provided, serving over 56,000 people directly and over 152,000 indirectly in the area programme".

While thanking the various donors and stakeholders for the support for the past years, the National Director urged beneficiary communities to take proper care of the projects undertaken to enable them to serve the intended purposes.

For her part, Hajia Ayishetu commended WVG for initiating numerous interventions which were improving on the fortunes of the area.

She expressed the assembly's commitment to ensuring the regular maintenance of the projects for their sustainability.

The Paramount Chief of the Zugu Traditional Area also thanked the NGO for its efforts in bringing positive change to the area over the years.