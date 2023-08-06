Police investigate death of woman in Ashanti Region

Kweku Zurek Aug - 06 - 2023 , 08:03

The Ghana Police have launched an investigation into the perplexing death of a woman, identified as Akua Serwaa Kyei, in Atwima Bebu, Ashanti Region. The incident occurred on the evening of August 3, 2023.

The Police in a statement said according to the victim's husband, he returned home around 5:30 pm on that fateful day to find his wife lying unconscious at the back of their house.

He acted swiftly, rushing her to the hospital, but tragically, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Disturbingly, the husband disclosed that their living room and bedroom had been ransacked, with a television set stolen.

The police's Crime Scene team conducted a preliminary assessment at the incident location and revealed that there were no signs of forced entry through doors or windows. Moreover, a thorough inspection of the deceased's body at the hospital showed no visible marks of violence or gunshot wounds.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the woman's body has been taken to the morgue for preservation and an autopsy to shed light on the cause of death.

Authorities have already reached out to the family of the deceased, providing them with support and reassurance of a comprehensive investigation to bring those responsible to justice. The Inspector-General of Police personally spoke to the bereaved family via a telephone call, expressing his commitment to resolving the case.

To aid the grieving family during these trying times, a Police clinical psychologist has been assigned to provide support and counselling.