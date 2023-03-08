6 Regions mark Independence anniversary

Last Monday, all regional capitals became agog with parades to commemorate the country’s 66th Independence Day anniversary. Reporters of the Daily Graphic nationwide covered the activities in the regions.

From Sunyani, Biiya Mukusah Ali, reports that the Bono Regional parade, which was held at the Jubilee Park, saw wonderful performances by pupils and students from primary, junior and senior high schools.

The parade involved 10 Senior High Schools (SHSs), 15 Junior High Schools (JHSs) and 15 primary schools, as well as 264 officers and men from the security services.

It was under the command of Captain Christle Konadu Odame of the Ghana Armed Forces and inspected by the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene.

At the end of the parade, the St James Seminary and Senior High School was adjudged the winner at the SHS level. While the Ebenezer Presbyterian Junior High School won the JHS competition, 3 Garrison Primary School won the primary schools contest.

In her remarks, Mrs Owusu-Banahene expressed the need for Ghanaians to preserve the unity, strength and purpose, which were the driving force for building a prosperous nation.

She urged the chiefs and people in the region not to allow political interests and ethnic and religious chauvinism to polarise their front as a people, to deny them of the very professional knowledge, skills and experience needed to build a formidable economic, self-reliant and wealthy nation.

Mrs Owusu-Banahene advised the public to eschew corruption, greed, nepotism, absenteeism, all forms of lackadaisical attitudes and political cronyism, among others, which, according to her, were a bane to nation building and socio-economic development.

Nkoranza

Meanwhile, from Nkoranza, Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah reports that the parade to mark the 66th Independence Day in the Bono East Region was done at the Children's Park in the Nkoranza South Municipality.

Contingents from the various security services and the first and second cycle schools converged on the park early in the day, smartly dressed in their uniforms.

Notwithstanding the gory accident that occurred earlier in the region that day, which claimed 23 lives and injured scores of others, the occasion was not marred, as the various contingents expertly performed their assignments to the admiration of the parked-to-capacity spectators.

Addressing the parade, the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, reminded Ghanaians that unity was about canvassing strengths for a greater purpose.

He stated that the unity and high spirit of patriotism exhibited by freedom fighters regardless of ethnicity, tribe and religion should motivate present day Ghanaians to build a nation of opportunities for themselves and future generations.

Mr Adu-Gyan also asked Ghanaians to resolve to sustain the country's democracy in order to build a peaceful, prosperous country, adding: "We must succeed.

For if we fail, the better Ghana we look forward to will be a mirage, and future generations will not forgive us."

Tamale

Mohammed Fugu reports from Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, that the Independence Day parade was interspersed with acrobatic and beautiful cultural displays under the command of Major Raphael Asante Ansong.

More than 400 students and pupils from 24 schools participated in the parade, after which the Kamina Barracks Junior High School, Presbyterian Senior High School and Queens and Kings Primary, emerged winners in their respective categories.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, called for peaceful co-existence and tolerance among the people to facilitate the accelerated development of the area.

Alhaji Shaibu expressed worry over the dwindling standard of education in the region and called on all stakeholders in the sector to take immediate steps to address the situation.

Koforidua

Observing the parade in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, Haruna Yussif Wunpini reports that about 400 schoolchildren drawn from public and private schools within the New Juaben South and New Juaben North municipalities and 248 security persons took part in the event held at the Koforidua Jubilee Park.

The groups comprised five senior high schools 15 basic schools and eight cadet corps, as well as 27 contingents from the security services.

Schoolchildren from the Roman Catholic School Complex, St Agnes Basic School, Eva Maria Basic School, Rev. Father Lemans School and S. John Bosco School displayed spectacular gymnastics, while the security services engaged in a combined display to show their preparedness to defend the country.

Aside the parade, there was a cultural display and drum language poetry, after which schools that performed during the march past were awarded.

In the senior high school category, the Oti Boateng SHS came first, followed by the Pentecost SHS, while the third place went to the SDA SHS.

A contest between school cadets also saw New Juaben SHS taking the first place, while Oti Boateng SHS took the second position, with Koforidua Senior High Technical School placing third.

In the basic school category, Aggrey Memorial Development Centre at Adweso took the first position, while Trinity Presby Model and Apimpoa Islamic JHS came second and third respectively.

Addressing participants at the Jubilee Park, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, urged schoolchildren, especially those at the senior high school level, to desist from violent activities.

Akosombo

From Akosombo, Ezekiel E. Sottie reports that the Asuogyaman District’s 66th Independence Anniversary parade took place at the Akosombo Main Lorry Station and involved 15 basic schools, five senior high schools and six cadet contingents.

The Asuogyaman District Chief Executive, Samuel Kwame Agyekum, said the district assembly was focused on improving infrastructure.

Mr Agyekum stressed the need for the people in the district to unite, saying that it was unity that could move the district forward.

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, used the occasion to reward the best candidate for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination, Agorda Zascot Eyram of the Anum Presbyterian Junior High School, who scored aggregate eight.

She received GH¢5,000 to assist her prepare for her enrollment at the Mawuli Senior High School, where she had been placed.

Sekondi-Takoradi

“Security agencies, cadets, as well as students from first and second cycle educational institutions took part in the 66th Independence Day celebration,” reports Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu from the Western Regional capital of Sekondi-Takoradi.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, called for unity of purpose for the social and economic development of the region and the country.

He also celebrated the manufacture of a motorised vehicle by an inventor in the metropolis, which was used to inspect the contingents before the commencement of the march past.

Four students in the region, who excelled in the BECE, were also awarded by the minister.

Upper West

The Upper West Region marked Independence Day anniversary at Issa in the Daffiama/Bussie/Issa (DBI) District, reports Emmanuel Modey.

In all, 580 pupils and students from both the first and second cycle institutions and six contingents drawn from the security services took part in the parade.

The Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, assisted by the DBI District Chief Executive, Imoro Nandi Sanda and the Regional Director of Education, Abdul Razak Korah, took the salute during the march past.