Passengers escape death in Accra-Kumasi highway accident

Zakaria Alhassan Mar - 08 - 2023 , 16:39

A NUMBER of people sustained varying degrees of injury when a KIA Truck run into a Tamale-bound STC bus at Asante-Akim Juaso.

The accident occurred at about 11:15 a.m. last Sunday on the Accra- Kumasi highway.

Some of the victims, including the driver of KIA Truck, were rushed to the KATH, while others were attended to at the Juaso Government Hospital.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service had to cut through the truck to pull out the driver who was trapped in the wreckage.

No casualty has been reported.

The bus with the registration number, GB 3595 – 20, was on its lane heading towards Tamale, while the truck was also on its way to Accra.

According to the STC driver, Mohammed Osman, upon reaching the accident spot, he saw the truck, registered as GC 2679 – 11, heading towards his direction.

To avoid a head-on collision, he veered-off the road and run into a ditch, crashing into a tree in the process.