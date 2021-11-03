6 Burnt to death in Akumadan accident- President commiserates with families

At least six people were burnt to death, while 22 others were injured after a passenger bus ran into a towing truck at Akumadan in the Offinso District in the Ashanti Region yesterday dawn.
The bodies were sent to the Nkinkaso Government Hospital morgue as police struggled to identify them, while the injured received treatment at the Akumadan Government Hospital.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo later commiserated with the families of the victims in a Facebook post.
“I have learnt with considerable sadness of the tragic accident at Akomadan,” the President stated on his Facebook wall.
“I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured speedy recovery,” he added.
Accounts
The head of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in the Ashanti Region, Superintendent Emmanuel Adu-Boahene, told the Daily Graphic that the accident occurred around 4:30 a.m.
The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reported that the police at Akumadan had said that a passenger bus, with registration number GT 4215-17, collided with a stationary Kia Rhino truck, with registration number GB 6983-12, at the Akumadan police checkpoint at about 4:30 a.m.
The bus driver, said to be travelling from Lawra in the Upper West Region, ran into the stationary recovery truck at the Akumadan barrier and caught fire in the process.
The Offinso North Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gyasi Agyemang, said the bus was speeding.
“This was confirmed by the policemen at the checkpoint who signalled him to stop, when they realised he was speeding.
“He manoeuvred through the barrier and collided with a stationary Kia Rio truck. Unfortunately, six people were burnt to death and 22 escaped with minor injuries,” DSP Gyasi Agyemang was reported by the GNA to have said.
The incident happened just a day after a similar accident killed 17 people on the Offinso-Abofour road in the Ashanti Region.