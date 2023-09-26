2 Sites identified for nuclear power plant installation

Juliet Akyaa Safo Sep - 26 - 2023 , 07:47

Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) has identified two potential sites to host the country’s first nuclear power plant.

The sites are Nsuban in the Western Region, which is the preferred option, with Obotan in the Central Region as the backup site.

Already, comprehensive technical assessments are being concluded at the sites to help make a final decision.

The Executive Director of NPG, Dr Stephen Yamoah, who made this known, explained that the selection of the site was part of the second phase of activities in the country’s nuclear power programme.

The phase entails selecting a preferred site, conducting detailed site investigations and assessment of various technologies; selecting a strategic partner and conducting engagement and stakeholder management.

Sites identified

Four candidate sites were initially selected for the construction of the nuclear power plant and after further studies by Ghanaian researchers, the team ranked the sites to settle on the first option and the backup.

Dr Yamoah said the vendor engagement for strategic partner had advanced.

“The report is being finalised for submission and engagement with the Ministry of Energy,” he said.

He explained that the nuclear power projects involved a particularly complex supply chain with quality control issues at different levels.

“As a newcomer country, it is critical to ensure the qualification of local suppliers to guarantee the success of the project, Dr Yamoah added.

He said it was important to maximise the economic opportunities that came with the project.

“We must, therefore, get ourselves ready to maximise the economic opportunities that come along with the project.

“This is because there are benefits for capacity-building opportunities, technology transfer, strengthening partnerships, access to world market in nuclear and non-nuclear areas,” he said.

Local suppliers

To promote the use of local industries in the nuclear power project, the Executive Director said the NPG would work with the government and the Association of Ghana Industries to develop an understanding of the scope of commodities, components and or services needed for the project.

Dr Yamoah said they would also establish a process for identifying local suppliers who could reliably supply commodities, components and/or services, as well as others who could develop those capabilities over time.

He stated that they would develop approaches and programmes, supported by national and local investments to contribute to the upgrade of skills and capabilities required to support the project.

“We will develop incentive programmes to realise the full potential for localisation, establish policies for developing industrial capacity, providing training in nuclear industrial standards and quality assurance mechanisms and requirements.

“We will also establish partnerships with qualified nuclear international suppliers,” he said.

Dr Yamoah expressed commitment to foster sustained collaboration with industry, partner to ensure efficient local content delivery with associated benefits and strengthen regional businesses in the supply chain.