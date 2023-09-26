ASA Savings and Loans donates to Tamale Children’s Home

Mohammed Fugu Sep - 26 - 2023 , 07:57

The Gumani branch of the ASA Savings and Loans in the Tamale Metropolis has donated a large quantity of assorted items to the Tamale Children’s Home.

The gesture formed part of the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to help support the upkeep of the orphans.

Items donated include baby diapers and wipes, detergents, mattresses, toiletries and assorted food items.

Presentation

Presenting the items to caretakers of the facility in Tamale, the Tamale Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, Imarat Hossain, said as a financial institution that derived its success from the people, its main aim was giving back to society, particularly the vulnerable within its operational areas.

“As a financial institution, we believe in giving back to put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable and less privileged in society.

These children are very special to us and we will continue to do our best to put smiles on their faces,” he said.

Aside from the donation, he indicated that the organisation would in the coming days undertake health screening exercises and other activities in all its operational areas as part of efforts to give back to society.

Timely donation

Receiving the items, the acting Supervisor of the Tamale Children’s Home, Saratu Suleimana, thanked the institution for the gesture and said it would go a long way to help in the upkeep of the children.

She said the items had come at the right time because the facility was running out of most of the essential items that were being used for the upkeep of the children.

Ms Suleimana used the opportunity to appeal to other corporate institutions, philanthropists and individuals to extend a helping hand to the home to help improve on the living condition of the children.