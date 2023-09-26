Agona Asafo community library receives support

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Sep - 26 - 2023 , 07:36

The Transforming Teaching Education and Learning (T-Tel) has presented a cheque for GH¢51,000 to support the refurbishment and expansion of the children's wing of the Agona Asafo community library.

The Agona Asafo community library is a facility that is impacting the learning of pupils in the community. Inaugurated 10 years ago, the facility has provided a safe haven for many pupils to have a convenient place to study.

Pupils and students who use the library are often awarded on occasions such as the Independence Day celebrations by the management of the facility, to encourage many more people to use the library.

Hundreds of pupils from different schools gathered at the facility a fortnigt ago to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the community library that is impacting the quality of education in their town.

In an address read on his behalf by the Executive Director of T-Tel, Dr Robin Todd; Prof. Jonathan Fletcher, Key Advisor for Teaching and Learning Partnerships at T-Tel said libraries continued to remain critical to quality education.

Prof. Fletcher said providing access to school was not enough to get children in school and did not guarantee inclusive, equitable and quality education, adding that it required more than a school to optimise the potential of learners.

He said learners must be able to read and write, saying libraries played a critical role in the provision of quality education.

Prof. Fletcher said the libraries were also places of networking and socialisation that help build the characters of learners.

He stated that the relationship between education and development had compelled many nations to invest hugely in education and urged the community to continue to support the library.

Background

The Agona Asafo community in the Agona East District of the Central Region is a farming community and is home to many illustrious sons and daughters of Ghana, including a former Finance Minister, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey.

Another illustrious son of the community is Prof. George Kwaku Toku Oduro, a professor of educational planning at the University of Cape Coast.

It was in honour of his father's memory and his continuous advice to him that Prof. Oduro built the community library 10 years ago to enhance the teaching and learning of children in his hometown, Agona Asafo.

While a student in Cambridge, Prof. Oduro formed the "Friends of Agona Asafo" association, who contributed to make the project a reality.

The facility was inaugurated on September 6, 2013.

The librarian, Abigail Arthur, said currently, children who needed help with their homework visited the facility to be assisted.

The chiefs, churches in the community and philanthropists also contribute towards the payment of salary of staff at the facility.

Commendation

The Chairman of the Board of the library, Dr Ismael Anderson, thanked the initiators of the project and all who had contributed to the success of the library.

The Library Administrator, Edward Koufie, thanked Prof. Oduro for the initiative and sustained support to the library, saying the quality of language learning and speaking among pupils had changed considerably in the town.

Prof. Oduro urged the young learners to make adequate use of the facility and aspire to great heights.

"Use the place to improve your learning so you can achieve your aspirations," he stated.

A student who uses the library, Augustina Koranteng Donkor, said she had utilised the facility to improve her learning.