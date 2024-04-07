Nduom School of Business and Technology graduates 1st batch; gives graduands $1,000 each

Joana Kumi Education Apr - 07 - 2024 , 11:15

The founder and Chairman of the Governing board of the Nduom School of Business and Technology (NSBT), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, fulfilled his promise to the first students of the institution by giving each $1,000 upon their graduation.

Each of the initial eight students admitted to NSBT received the cash award during the school's inaugural graduation and third matriculation ceremony at their Ayensudo campus over the weekend.

Dr. Nduom said the gesture was in honour of his pledge to the initial eight students of the institution.

First graduation/third matriculation

The ceremony marked the graduation of its first cohort of 25 students and the admission of 90 new students.

The graduating class, including eight females and 17 males, had two first-class honors, 12 second-class upper, nine second-class lower, and two third-class honors.

Startup

Dr. Nduom explained that his original intention was to provide the students with seed money to start small businesses while still studying. However, this plan was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some of you graduates may recall that I made a promise to the first eight students who came here to start our institution. And that promise was to give you some money as capital to start a business while you are here on campus. That did not happen, so today after you receive your degree, each one of you, the eight students, will receive $1000 in cash," he stated at the graduation ceremony.

Invest wisely

The business consultant urged the beneficiaries to invest the money wisely, rather than spending it on transient pleasures.

"I don't want you to use the money for drinking and eating, but to find productive measures to start a business or invest the money for the future."

Dr. Nduom further assured that the institute was committed to ensuring the successful employment of all 25 graduates.

"As the first batch of alumni, we are asking you to keep us close because we will work with you to ensure that you move on to productive employment and have a great life experience."

Quality education

Dr. Nduom said the graduation was a testament to the institution's dedication to providing quality education in business and technology. He reiterated the school's goal to become a leader in these sectors, emphasizing the practical and positive learning environment they offered as a great resource for academic excellence.

He advised the graduates on the importance of perseverance and optimism, valuing every opportunity. He also urged them to maintain the friendships they have formed during their time at the school as they are important.

For the newly matriculated students, Dr. Nduom urged them to emulate the hard work and dedication of the graduating class and pursue academic excellence.

The Rector of NSBT, Rev. Prof. Daniel Adjepong Nyarko, indicated that the school had made efforts in forming partnerships with international universities, particularly in the USA.

He said NSBT collaborated with the Ivorian Ministry of Technical and Vocational Education and Training to improve English language proficiency for 197 Ivorian students.

He emphasized that the Office of International Relations was planning to further these collaborative efforts.

Prof. Nyarko commended the University of Cape Coast for its mentorship and also expressed gratitude to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for the support.

A representative from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Emmanuel Newman, encouraged the graduates to apply their education towards solving societal problems and securing employment.

He emphasized that the skills learned were versatile and could be applied in various sectors, regardless of the field of study.

“It doesn’t matter what you studied; if you learned history, you can start a farm. With your skills, you can bring people together to do the farming; it doesn’t mean you will do the farming yourself,” Mr. Newman said.

He noted that NSBT was on its way to becoming a chartered, independent university, considering that the institution possessed all the necessary facilities and resources to operate at such a level.