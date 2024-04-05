Presbyterian University matriculates fresh students

Benjamin Xornam Glover Education Apr - 05 - 2024 , 08:30

Presbyterian University-Ghana has held its 21st matriculation ceremony to welcome freshmen and women to the University.

In all, 1,042 fresh students were enrolled into various faculties of the University at its Akuapem and Tema campuses. Welcoming the fresh students into the university at the Tema campus event, the Vice- Chancellor, Professor John Ofosu-Anim, said the occasion marked the beginning of a transformative journey for every one of the students, adding that they were being welcomed to a community of scholars, thinkers and visionaries.

PUG academic family

He urged the students to embrace the profound responsibilities and opportunities that came with being a part of the PUG academic family. “Matriculation is a symbolic rite of passage, signalling your official entry into the academic life of our university. It signifies your commitment to learning, growth and the pursuit of knowledge,” he said.

He said the students were now part of a community that valued curiosity, critical thinking and the relentless pursuit of excellence. “Our institution has a rich history of fostering intellectual curiosity and producing individuals who have gone on to make significant contributions to their respective fields. As you step into this hallowed institution, I urge you to carry the torch of curiosity forward,” he said.

Holistic journey

Prof. Ofosu-Anim said the university experience was not just about attending classes and earning grades, but also engaging in a holistic journey of self-discovery, personal development and intellectual exploration.

The matriculants through the swearing of the matriculation oath

He, thus, urged the students to take advantage of the diverse academic programmes, the wealth of resources at their disposal, and the guidance of the esteemed faculty members who were not just teachers but mentors and guides in their academic journey.

Active participants

Prof. Ofosu-Anim encouraged them to be active participants in the vibrant campus life through participation in extracurricular activities and networking with their fellow students.

“These experiences will shape not only your time at the university but also your outlook on life and your role in society,” he added. He reminded the students that they were not just students, but future leaders, innovators and contributors to society, hence the need to make the most of their time at PUG, not just academically but also in the relationships they build, the lessons they learn, and the impact they seek to make while on campus.

Writer's email: [email protected]