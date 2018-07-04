Children tackle sanitation issue at FOGET-GNAPS contest

Mr Prosper Dan Afetsi (right) presenting the trophy to contestants of S. Sowah Boye Memorial School who won the 2018 FOGET-GNAPS Quiz and Challenge Competition
School children from four basic schools in Accra have joined calls for drastic and immediate action to be taken to deal with the sanitation problem in the country.
The children, who are from S. Sowah Boye Memorial School, New Generation School, Joehans Academy and the St Charles School, called for a sustained public education on proper waste disposal, establishment of more recycling plants to deal with plastic waste, especially enforcement of sanitation laws, provision of more waste facilities and the involvement of religious and traditional rulers, among other things.
They presented their solutions at the grand finale at the 2018 Foundation for Generational Thinkers (FOGET) — Ghana National Association of Private School (GNAPS) Zone Five Quiz and Challenge Competition in Accra. The contest required the children to undertake a research on sanitation issues affecting their communities and how those issues could be addressed.
Field trips
They undertook field trips to various sites to gather first hand information for their research work. At the contest, the students made Power-Point presentations on their research work proffering various solutions to tackle sanitation issues.
At the end of the presentations, the submissions made by S. Sowah Boye School were adjudged the best by a panel of three judges led by Mr Emmanuel Addai, the Chief Executive Officer of Kings Hall Media Limited.
S. Sowah Boye School had 84.6 per cent, followed by the New Generation School, 80 per cent; Joehans Academy, 77.6 per cent and St Charles School, 71 per cent.
Prizes
For emerging winner, the S. Sowah Boye School was presented with a trophy, a cash of GH¢1,000, a desktop computer, dictionary, certificates for contestants and school, FOGET souvenirs and books.
New Generation School took home GH¢500, a computer printer, a dictionary, FOGET souvenirs, certificates and books for the contestants, while the third placed school, Joehans Academy, was presented with GH¢300, a computer printer, certificates and books for the contestants.
St Charles School received GH¢200, computer printer, dictionary, FOGET souvenirs, certificates and books for the contestants.
In the primary quiz, Natbek Preparatory School came first, followed by Astonishing International School, Christ Power Mission School and St Elizabeth School. They were all presented with various prizes.
In his address, Mr Addai commended the students for exhibiting great knowledge in sanitation issues, adding that “you demonstrated that you have learnt something about sanitation.”
The President of FOGET, Mr Prosper Dan Afetsi, told the children that they were all winners of the contest since the general idea was to create awareness of tackling sanitation issues in the country.
The Upper Denkyira Municipal Director of Education, Mr Eugene Quashie Yeboah, urged the children to continue to read for their development.