B. Y. Foundation provides learning materials to pupils

A Kumasi-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), B. Y. Foundation has taken up the payment of fees and provision of exercise books to deprived pupils and students of government educational institutions, particularly those at the basic schools in the Ashanti region
.
The exercise, which is being replicated in three regions of the country, namely Accra, Volta and Western, is to increase enrolment levels in deprived communities and ease the burden of parents.
The foundation with its partners from the USA and UK recently extended their humanitarian project to the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), where a final year female student (name withheld) was assisted with GH¢2,200 to be able to complete her programme.
Led by its young CEO, Yaw Barwuah, a graduate from the University for Development Studies (UDS), the foundation is also in talks with stakeholders in some
With the government taking over the payment of fees at the Senior High level as well as payment of examination fees for final year students at the Junior High level, B. Y. Foundation wants to consign its energies to the basic levels to encourage more pupils to go to school.
Mr Barwuah told Graphic Online that the success of the targeted regions would encourage the foundation to extend the project to other parts of the country.
Founded in 2011, the foundation is currently operating in 10 African countries tackling a wide-range of needs, including drug addiction and malaria treatments.
With the tramadol craze hitting the Ashanti region especially the Kumasi metropolis, the foundation hopes to whip up the interest in education at the early stages to discourage the pupils from catching with the menace.
Currently, the foundation has built a multi-purpose structure at Ejisu in the Ejisu Municipal Assembly to train young SHS graduates in textile and chocolate productions.
Mr Barwuah said the project also fall in line with government’s One-District,