NSMQ final: WASS, St Peter’s and Adisadel battle for gold

The mood that greets the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) reaches its crescendo today as three schools – Adisadel College (ADISCO), West Africa Senior High School (WASS) and St. Peter’s Senior High School (PERSCO) battle for gold
.
The National Theatre, which is the venue for the exercise, started gathering momentum yesterday as event organisers were feverishly putting finishing touches to preparations to host the event.
The Daily Graphic caught up with some contestants at the National Theatre to find out their expectation for the grand finale.
For Jeffery Quaye, a contestant for ADISCO, they are leaving no stone unturned in their
He also indicated that they remained focused on winning the competition and hoped the almighty God would bestow His favour on them.
Another contestant from PERSCO, Fenny Benjamin, said they were not under any pressure as nothing much had changed in their learning schedule.
He, however, anticipated a keen competition which they were prepared to face off.
The journey
While WASS and ADISCO began the journey of this year’s NSMQ among the top 27 seeded schools, PERSCO, who had won in 2000 and 2005, are chasing a third title in 12 years.
They started from the preliminary stage of this year’s competition by beating Notre Dame Girls’ SHS and St. Martin’s SHS.
They also defeated Fijai SHS and
Having made it to the
They sailed through the semi-finals by accumulating 35 points as against the Keta SHS and Mawuli School who got 26 and 22 points respectively.
WASS, who are still chasing their first-ever gold in the NSMQ, proved why they made it to the list of 27 seeded schools with an explosive win in the
With 59 points they saw off Tamale SHS and Kumasi SHS who had 43 and 23 points respectively.
They then moved on to cause a major upset after bringing down Prempeh College, who were hoping for a back-to-back after annexing the ultimate trophy in 2017.
WASS sealed the grand finale berth by amassing 52 points, seven more than Prempeh College, and Krobo Girls SHS who settled for 29 points.
ADISCO, which was among the 27 seeded schools for this year’s competition, sent a strong warning to other contenders for the trophy right from the
It was a tight contest for them at the semi-finals after they left it late to beat
On paper, ADISCO
However, to have staged a
WASS
WASS is located in the La Nkwantang-Madina municipality (
The school started in Tudu as the West Africa College of Commerce in 1946 and later to Accra New Town before it was absorbed into the public system In 1954.
PERSCO
St. Peter’s Senior High School, located at Nkwatia – Kwahu in the Eastern Region, was founded in February 1957 for the education of boys by the Divine Word Missionaries, a Catholic Religious Organisation of Priests and Brothers.
The school was named after St. Peter Claver (1581–1654), a Spanish Jesuit Priest, who worked most of his life among the poor African slaves of Colombia.
St. Peter’s began its life of character and academic training on February 5,
ADISCO
Founded in 1910 at Cape Coast in the Central Region, Adisadel College is one of the oldest boys second cycle institutions in the country.
Its original name was Society for the Propagation of the Gospel (S.P.G) Grammar School.
Later, it became the St. Nicholas’ Grammar School before finally settling on Adisadel College when it moved to its current location at Adisadel in Cape Coast.