Michael Danso out with ‘Me Haw’

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Life Mar - 14 - 2024 , 12:35

Narrating one’s struggles may be ordinary words to another who has not experienced such difficult times.

Gospel singer, Michael Danso, however, intends to change the narrative by inspiring people to be watchful in prayers to save themselves from being consumed by the turmoil of life in his new song, ‘Me Haw’ released last month.

He describes the song as a chant to God to hear his cry and always attend to his needs.

‘Me Haw’ is a two-stanza ballad that uses metaphorical expressions to narrate his life experiences which challenged his faith and resilience.

He told The Mirror that the idea behind the song was to encourage believers and nonbelievers to remain steadfast, keep strong commitments and not lean on their own understanding in time of difficulties, but rather seek God’s attention through prayer for His intervention.

“Prayer is always a good place to start with because solutions always lie with God in prayer.

Talking to Him about the problems was the best.

It was during one of my desperate prayer sessions that God gave me this song.

A graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Michael Danso is a trained journalist and public relations officer.

However, his professional schedules have not hindered his commitments to use music to cause the change he wants to see.

He has a number of songs such as ‘He Never Fails’ featuring Joe Mettle, ‘Divine Favour’, ‘Aseda’, ‘Dance of Love’ and ‘Beko Ma Me’.

Michael is very hopeful that ‘Me Haw’ will equally bring transformation to listeners.