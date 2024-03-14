Next article: Michael Danso out with ‘Me Haw’

Kojo Golden here with ‘Lucky Basket’

Delali Sika Life Mar - 14 - 2024 , 12:45

Afrobeats act, Kojo Golden, has released a love anthem titled, ‘Lucky Basket’, a danceable tune which features the outspoken Sister Deborah.

Produced by MOG Beats, the piece is a fusion of rhythmic beats, soulful lyrics and an infectious melody that will undoubtedly captivate music enthusiasts.

Kojo Golden, a rising star, is known for his electrifying stage presence and unique blend of contemporary sounds.

In an interview with The Mirror, he noted that ‘Lucky Basket’ was a testament to his prowess as an artist and his ability to craft music that not only resonated with the soul but also ignited a passion for love.

Sister Deborah also added a touch of finesse to this collaboration with her lyrics and ability to play with words.

"Her sultry voice and charismatic persona complement my style seamlessly, creating a musical synergy that is destined for success”.

On what sets the song apart, he stated," It’s universal appeal.

The song's relatable lyrics and catchy rhythm makes it enjoyable to a diverse audience, I am optimistic that the song will soar to the top of charts worldwide," he said.