Kojo Golden here with ‘Lucky Basket’
Afrobeats act, Kojo Golden, has released a love anthem titled, ‘Lucky Basket’, a danceable tune which features the outspoken Sister Deborah.
Produced by MOG Beats, the piece is a fusion of rhythmic beats, soulful lyrics and an infectious melody that will undoubtedly captivate music enthusiasts.
Kojo Golden, a rising star, is known for his electrifying stage presence and unique blend of contemporary sounds.
In an interview with The Mirror, he noted that ‘Lucky Basket’ was a testament to his prowess as an artist and his ability to craft music that not only resonated with the soul but also ignited a passion for love.
Sister Deborah also added a touch of finesse to this collaboration with her lyrics and ability to play with words.
"Her sultry voice and charismatic persona complement my style seamlessly, creating a musical synergy that is destined for success”.
On what sets the song apart, he stated," It’s universal appeal.
The song's relatable lyrics and catchy rhythm makes it enjoyable to a diverse audience, I am optimistic that the song will soar to the top of charts worldwide," he said.