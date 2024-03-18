Next article: Kojo Golden here with ‘Lucky Basket’

Hip Hop Int. dance championship officially in Ghana

Kouame Koulibaly Life Mar - 18 - 2024 , 10:42

It’s been all smiles on the faces of dance enthusiasts in this country since organisers of the world-acclaimed Hip Hop International (HHI) dance championship officially announced its presence in Ghana.

HHI is widely regarded as the world’s largest dance championship.

Founded in 2002 and based in Los Angeles in the United States, HHI is the producer of multiple live and televised street dance competitions that are among the biggest and most respected in the world.

More than 55 nations worldwide are affiliated to HHI.

The championship has found a new home in Ghana, thanks to the vision and dedication of Olando Amoo, the Germany-based celebrated Ghanaian dancer.

The man has always had a passion for nurturing talents and giving back to Ghana.

He has worked hard to bring this extraordinary competition to Ghana, thereby opening doors for talented dancers to showcase their skills on an international platform.

“Bringing HHI to Ghana is a dream realised, and I am thrilled to witness the journey of some of Ghana’s exceptional dancers unfold on the international stage,” said Olando Amoo, Head of HHI Ghana.

“We are incredibly excited to host the HHI Ghana qualifier, bringing together the best dancers from across the nation to showcase their skills and passion for Hip-Hop."

This year in Ghana, HHI has adopted an innovative online format, setting the tone for an exciting live competition scheduled for 2025 in Accra.

Olando Amoo is behind the HHI dance championship coming to Ghana

This online format allows dancers to transcend geographical boundaries and showcase their creativity, innovation and unique styles.

The winning crew from the 2024 online competition will represent Ghana on the global stage at the HHI World Championships and fly to the USA in August 2024.

HHI would offer assistance with visas and preparations for the USA trip to the winning crew.

On the ground here, HHI Ghana is in the hands of Alhassan M.G. Clinton, a consultant in the hospitality and entertainment sectors and George Amartey Annang, a former musician and dancer who also has wide expertise on the multimedia landscape.

“HHI serves as a unique chance for local talent to shine and make a mark on the international dance scene.

Our commitment is to foster an environment of fairness and excellence, ensuring that every participant receives the recognition they deserve,” says Alhassan M. G. Clinton.

“As the anticipation builds and the beats drop, HHI Ghana invites dancers, fans and supporters from across the nation to join in this exhilarating journey.

Stay tuned for more updates on the 2024 online competition and the grand live event in Accra in 2025,” George Amartey Annang added.