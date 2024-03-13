Health benefits of corn

Daily Graphic Life Mar - 13 - 2024 , 09:05

Corn is also known as maize and is a widely used grain plant.

Most of the nutrients from corn come from the grains or the corncob.

These grains range in colour from white to bright yellow and orange, depending on which part of the world they are grown in.

Corn is widely cultivated throughout the world, and a greater number of corn is produced each year than any other grain.

Here are some benefits of adding corn to your meal:

It promotes growth

Corn has high amounts of vitamin B constituents, thiamine and niacin which is good for facilitating growth.

Thiamine helps the body to improve nerve health and cognitive functions while niacin can prevent a series of problems such as dementia and dermatitis.

Weight gain

Corn contains high amounts of calories. As a result, it is used in gaining weight quickly.

It provides minerals

Corn is loaded with all the essential minerals that the body needs.

It has high amounts of copper, iron, zinc, phosphorous, manganese, magnesium and even selenium, which is not very easy to find in other foods.

It prevents cancer

Corn is also known for preventing cancer. It is a good source of antioxidants.

Antioxidants are extremely important as they get rid of the free radicals in the body.

It prevents anaemia

Corn is extremely rich in Iron. Iron helps the body form new blood cells which is important when it comes to preventing anaemia.

It can also help in avoiding the symptoms of anaemia such as exhaustion, fatigue, weakness, dizziness and shortness of breath.

