GEPA leads women entrepreneurs to Qatar

Doreen Hammond, Doha Life Mar - 19 - 2024 , 15:44

Ten Ghanaian women entrepreneurs participating in the International Horticultural Expo in Qatar last Tuesday met members of the Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) at a networking dinner.

The women, whose trip was facilitated by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) included five women icons crowned last year by the GEPA for their outstanding contributions to society through the production, manufacturing and provision of made in Ghana goods and services.

QBWA has 100 members and aims at building bridges to promote the businesses, vocation and professions of its members.

The wife of the Vice-President of Ghana, Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEPA, Osafohene Dr Afua Asabea Asare, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman and Ghana’s Ambassador to Qatar, Mr Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila, were at the event.

Giving her brief remarks, Mrs Bawumia said in Ghana, 80 per cent of small businesses were owned by women.

Mrs Aisha Al Fardan giving her welcome address

She said there was the need to grow such businesses to increase the number of large businesses owned by women globally from 30 to 51 per cent.

Mrs Bawumia said the meeting was meant to merge ideas and added that “no matter where we find ourselves, the principles of business are the same, if we want to see large ones, we have to change the narrative”.

She urged the women to make the best out of the networking to translate into the growth of their businesses.

A group picture after the function

In her welcome remarks, the Vice Chairwoman of the QWBA, Mrs Aisha Al Fardan, explained that the mission of the group was to provide a platform to support female professionals and businesswomen.

She said the group had over the years supported, promoted and celebrated the achievements of women.

The International Horticultural Expo which began on October 2 last year will end on March 28 this year.

