Conjunctivitis outbreak hits coastal Kenya

BBC International News Jan - 24 - 2024 , 09:29

Health authorities in coastal Kenya are investigating the outbreak of a viral eye infection in the region.

The conjunctivitis cases have mostly been reported in the counties of Mombasa and Kilifi, according to the local media.

Residents have been advised to observe hygiene practices such as handwashing, avoid sharing personal items and refrain from touching their eyes.

Last week, health authorities in Tanzania issued an alert after recording 869 cases of the disease in a month, mostly in the commercial city of Dar es Salaam.

Conjunctivitis, also known as red eye disease, is the inflammation of a membrane that protects the eyes.

The disease is caused by allergies or infections.

It is characterised by symptoms such as reddening, swelling, tearing or itching of the eyes.

Some patients may also produce discharge from the eye.