Next article: Don’t sleep with men for jobs, you lose dignity- Nana Aba to young ladies

My biggest regret is not marrying early – Actor Timini Egbuson

Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News Feb - 17 - 2024 , 07:30

Popular Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has disclosed what his biggest regret in life is.

Speaking during an interview on the Madeaux Africa podcast, Timini stated that his biggest regret in life is not getting married early enough.

He said if he had known better when he was younger, he would have chosen a wife among his young lovers then.

“Honestly, my biggest regret is not settling down early enough. I wish I had picked someone I loved. I mean, one of my young loves then. Maybe by now, I would have had a 14-year-old kid running around,” he said.

The film star also boasted that with what he has achieved so far, he is the “biggest actor in Africa”.

Timini made his acting debut in 2010 on Tinsel, an M-Net soap opera.

He has since featured in a plethora of blockbuster movies such as ‘Breaded Life’, ‘Elevator Baby’, ‘Introducing the Kuju’s’ and ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.