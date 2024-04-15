MUSIGA to host a festival to promote GH music every December

As part of their commitments to promote Ghanaian music, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has disclosed plans to host a Ghana Music Festival every December.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons explained that the festival will serve as a platform to celebrate Ghanaian music and attract music enthusiasts and diasporans during the festive season.

He was optimistic about the festival's potential to elevate Ghanaian music and make it more appealing both locally and internationally.

“We are planning to host a Ghana music festival every December for tourists and visitors to enjoy. This festival is going to bring music from all regions of Ghana and it is going to be so big. So let’s embrace our music, listen to our music, get used to our music, download our music and support our local artistes”, he added.

He stressed that fostering a greater appreciation for Ghanaian music is a shared responsibility and encouraged individuals to actively engage with and celebrate their cultural heritage all year round.

"We encourage every radio station to play more Ghanaian music. You know, the more you hear your music, the more you get used to and it becomes embedded in us and we enjoy it more. It doesn't have to be only December", he advised.

Bessa Simons also announced plans to provide musicians and cultural troupes at various tourist sites across the country in a bid to showcase Ghana’s rich music and cultural heritage to tourists.

He mentioned there was the need to integrate music and dance into the tourists’ experience because they were only left to explore the physical beauty of tourist sites, while they overlooked music and dance traditions.