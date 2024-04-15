Abiana: I would love to win all my 2024 TGMA nods

GHANAIAN singer and songwriter Abiana has expressed her desire to win all her four nominations and go home with the plaques at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) scheduled for June 1.

The singer believes that she has worked extremely hard during the year under review and it would only be fair if she wins all the categories she was nominated for on the night to be hosted at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

She received nods for Best Female Vocalist of the Year, EP/Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Highlife of the Year.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, April 8, Abiana, real name Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, said, “Ideally, I would love to win everything. I worked extremely hard during the year under review and I hope to grab everything. My team and I are hopeful of having a great night at the awards. I would have loved to get as many nominations as possible but I am content with what I have been given and I am extremely grateful.

“Thankfully, I got four nominations, which I am grateful to the TGMA Board, Academy, fans, and Ghanaians in general for their enormous support over the years,” she noted.

According to her, although she is happy with her four nods, she would have been over the moon if she made it to the Best Music Video of the Year category for her song Far Away because she worked hard to make the video a very good one.

Touching on each of her nominations, Abiana voiced her desire to win the EP/Album of the Year because “the EP is very close to her heart and it would be a great honour to win the award.”

She mentioned that winning it would be a moment of profound significance, marking the culmination of hard work, dedication and passion.

It would be a recognition of her accomplishments and evidence of the support from her team and all those who believed in and motivated her.

“Also, recognition in the Highlife category is a great honour and it would be a privilege to receive this award. Female Vocalist is always a wonderful nod to get when I consider the incredible female talents around. Of course, Record of the Year will also mean a lot, as a live music performer.

“I am honoured to receive four nominations, and I value each category I have been given with equal gratitude. I urge all of my fans and Ghanaians to cast their votes when the time is due. My Taste of Africa EP has great songs. Kindly stream it on all the digital platforms”, she said.