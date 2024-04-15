Next article: Ghana’s Joseph Wiredu selected for the 2024 Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation challenge

Starr FM’s DJ Isaac Cool passes on

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 15 - 2024 , 10:38

Resident DJ of Starr FM, DJ Isaac Cool has passed away while receiving treatment after a tragic accident in February this year.

He said to have died on the afternoon of Friday, April 12.

DJ Isaac Cool reportedly succumbed to his injuries despite all efforts to save him.

The sad news was disclosed by his colleague, Caroline Sampson and later confirmed by a family press statement shared on his Facebook page.

Since his accident in February, DJ Isaac Cool has been in and out of coma.

Despite having a brain surgery and a fundraising campaign to support his medical treatment, his condition worsened and died last Friday.

DJ Isaac Cool was known for his exceptional skills as a DJ, producer, and voice-over artist.

Below is the full statement from family

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother, Mr. Isaac Anim Appiah, affectionately known by many as DJ Isaac Cool.

He passed away this morning, April 12th, 2024, after a month-long fight for recovery following an accident in February of this year.

Isaac fought hard. After surviving the accident, he eventually came out of his coma early March, and continued to show signs of recovery until his untimely death.

The family is deeply grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers, visits, and donations during his time in the hospital. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Thank you, and God bless.

‘The Anim Appiah & Mwikola Families”.