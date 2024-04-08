Kesse: Drug addiction is beyond peer pressure, there are spiritual forces behind it

Gospel musician Mike Kesse says that drug addiction among celebrities goes beyond bad company and peer pressure since they can equally be traced to spiritual forces.

As such, he encouraged musicians battling drug addiction to seek the God-factor for their healing.

“Sometimes it is way beyond what we feel like peer pressure. We should also think about the spiritual aspect too.

“There is a spiritual side to it. It is like family inheritance. It is deeper than what sometimes we think. You can go back to your family history and you would notice that something that your father used to do, you also do same, something that you mother is doing, you do too.

“If it is not alcohol, maybe womanising. You are doing it. It is a generational bomb,” he noted.

Making a submission on JoyNews' hotline documentary titled ‘Creative Addictions”, Kesse who claimed to have depended on alcohol and shisha in the past said drug has unimaginable effects on its users.

“It will really affect you emotionally and financially. Emotionally because sometimes because of anxiety, when you stand on stage you feel like you are shy when you see the crowd so you need something to shade you to take the shyness away. But at the end of the day, you would say something that you will regret later,” he said.

Kesse gained prominence after winning the fourth season of TV3's Mentor.

He also took part in the season 2 of Project Fame West Africa and emerged first runner-up to Chidinma.

After a successful career as a secular artiste, he switched to gospel music and has since dropped songs such as Mehu Yesu, Sweet Jesus and Amazing Love.