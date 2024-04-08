Next article: Kesse: Drug addiction is beyond peer pressure, there are spiritual forces behind it

Ghanaian makeup artist's Guinness World Records bid falters

Apr - 08 - 2024

Dela Gomey, a Ghanaian nurse and makeup artist, faced disappointment in his attempt to set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds.

Despite his determined effort in January, where he swiftly applied lipstick to eight models within the time limit, Gomey's claim was deemed ineligible upon review due to deviations from the guidelines.

In an email response from the GWR, it was highlighted that during the attempt, the lipstick application was not consistently even across the upper and lower lips. Additionally, participants were observed adjusting the lipstick coverage with their own lips, and in one case, the lipstick extended beyond the lip lines.

The GWR reiterated their commitment to fairness and adherence to guidelines for all record attempts.

Undeterred by this setback, Gomey has already reapplied for another attempt.

"Upon receiving the results, I immediately reapplied for the record attempt. This time, I will conduct the lipstick application alone, without any other events preceding it, on a date yet to be determined."

The current record for the Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds is held by renowned Chinese makeup artist Li Jiaqi, who achieved four applications in 2018.