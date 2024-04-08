I’ve been with my boyfriend for 10 years but marriage is not a priority – Feli Nuna

Rapper Feli Nuna has disclosed that she has been dating her current boyfriend for a decade but has no intentions of settling down since marriage is out of her priorities.

According to the artiste who is known for songs such as Afro Magic, Gelaway, Dream, Me and You, Edzoleme, Love Me Now and Azaa, she is still building her career and will marry when the time is appropriate, considering that her boyfriend has been very supportive of her career.

“I have been dating my current man for about 10 years now. He was there for me from the beginning even before I became known. It has not been easy, we have the good moments and our tough times when we were going out and weren’t seeing each other due to our tight schedules. I think right now, we are in a good place.

“I’ve always wanted to be in a place mentally before I get married. I don’t give him pressure and he doesn’t give me pressure too. We are intertwined and our families know each other. I would like to settle down with him but right now because of work I want to be in the right place before doing so,” she said on Ladies Circle.

Feli Nuna, whose real name is Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawaiah pointed out that she likes to be in a long term relationship.

Feli Nuna announced her presence on the music scene with the stage name Felly. She was signed on to Lynx Entertainment and released her first official single Ghana Girl Swag in 2012.

However, she took a break and returned in 2015 with a new brand name Feli Nuna under the management of Beehyve Entertainment.

Feli Nuna has since then performed on a number of platforms including Coke Studio Africa (2016), Yaws Fashion Show (Gambia 2017) and Asia-Africa Youth Festival (China, 2017).