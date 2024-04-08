Next article: I’ve been with my boyfriend for 10 years but marriage is not a priority – Feli Nuna

Serwaa Amihere paid GH¢20K ransom but Henry Fitz, 2 others shared nude video - Police charge sheet

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 08 - 2024 , 19:00

Henry Fitz, the man seen in a social media nude video with media personality Serwaa Amihere, has been charged together with two others for allegedly sharing intimate video on the internet.

The move by the police follows a complaint lodged by Serwaa Amihere.

According to the facts per the charge sheet in court, Serwaa Amihere paid a ransom to stop the nude video from going public, but the three accused persons after receiving the said ransom of GH¢20,000 they demanded, went ahead and shared the video on social media.

They have been charged for conspiracy to commit crime, namely non-consensual sharing of intimate image contrary to Section 23 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29 and Section 67 (1)(2) of the Cybersecurity Act 2020 (Act 1038).

They are also said to have extorted GH¢20,000 from Serwaa Amihere and threatened to broadcast the said video on social media if she did not pay the money.

The others have been named as Edem Saviour Ketti, a filmmaker and Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, a trader.

Henry Amponsah also known as Henry Fitz, is currently at large, according to the police.

Counts

The accused persons have been charged with four counts of conspiracy to share intimate image, non-consensual sharing of intimate image, and sexual extortion.

Facts

The facts accompanying the charge sheet stated that on December 3, 2023, the make-up artiste of Amihere informed her that someone had contacted her demanding GH¢5,000 in order not to release intimate pictures of Serwaa Amihere.

“The said amount should be sent to the MTN mobile money account number → 0558247205, which bears the name Edem Saviour Ketti.

“On the 2nd of April 2024, another MTN number, 0555252660, called and demanded an amount of GH¢20.000 to be sent within a minute, or else he would post the nude videos of the complainant (Serwaa Amihere),” it added.

Serwaa Amihere paid ransom to prevent videos from being shared - Prosecution

It said although the ransom was paid, the pictures and videos of Serwaa Amihere was still shared on social media.

It added that Serwaa Amihere filed a complaint on April 3, 2024, which led to the arrest of Ketti.

“During investigations, Ketti admitted to having used his Ghana Card to register the said MTN mobile money account number 0558247205, and gave same to Candylove which she subsequently gave the number to Fitz.”

Fitz is said to be the one who has since been using the said number, according to the police.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend Fitz to face the law,” it added.

