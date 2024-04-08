Article Wan joins Buz Stop Boys to clean Accra

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 08 - 2024 , 19:35

As part of sanitation campaign, hiplife artiste, Article Wan has joined popular group, Buz Stop Boys to clean various communities in Accra.

In recent times, the Buz Stop Boys have been spearheading community mobilization and youth development initiatives through sanitation. The group, made up of 10 young male volunteers have gained popularity on social media, particularly for their clean up exercises.

So far, they have cleaned about 20 communities in Accra within the last few months and Article Wan deemed it fit to support the initiative last Saturday.

Article Wan commended the team, urging the youth to stand up for the change they want to see.

“The system is not working and we can’t depend on our leaders but to go on the streets to get the work done. Besides, sanitation is not a blame game as it has always been, but if we stand up to clear the streets, our health would be safer,” he said.

During the cleanup exercise, the team raised concerns on various equipment needed to facilitate the cleaning process.

The award winning hitmaker joined the boys to clear the sand-choked gutters at the Dzorwulu Footbridge from morning till the evening. His motivation was rooted in his experience around the world and how the energetic youthful population could be used as a catalyst to development in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

Article Wan shared his passion for sanitation and waste management education as his contribution towards national development. As a result, he is using the platform to begin his sanitation and waste management awareness programme initiative in Ghana.