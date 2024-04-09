Men still want me at 59 – Rita Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has reflected on her youthful days, and how she was highly sought after by men.

Rita made the reflections in a social media post accompanied by an AI-generated image capturing her younger self.

She emphasized her discerning nature in choosing her life partner, asserting that at the tender age of 22, she found her ideal match.

Rita made it known that despite the passage of time, men are still asking her out.

“Men were crazy about me but trust Ijele, I was very selective because I needed to get the best man that deserved me and at age 22, my great husband came. Tony Edochie came my way and I quickly grabbed him because he was the only man that deserved me.

“The shocking thing is that at my current age now, men still love to have me, I’m hotter than fire, I’m a correct babe.

“Yet I still didn’t snatch what wasn’t mine but people that their breasts are bigger than their body will rush to claim someone’s else’s property and they wouldn’t allow us to hear words on social media”.

