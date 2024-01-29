Joni Mitchell: Singer to make Grammy debut performance at 80

BBC Showbiz News Jan - 29 - 2024 , 11:40

Joni Mitchell will make her Grammy Awards performance debut at this year's show on 4 February.

The singer-songwriter, known for hits including Both Sides Now and Big Yellow Taxi, is nominated for best folk album.

She has previously won nine Grammys and received a lifetime achievement award in 2002.

The 80-year-old only recently returned to performing after suffering a near-fatal brain aneurysm in 2015.

In June, the songwriter played her first headline show in more than 20 years after she re-learnt how to walk, talk and play guitar.

Billed as a "Joni Jam", Mitchell performed for nearly three hours and was accompanied by famous admirers like Annie Lennox, Marcus Mumford and Brandi Carlile.

In 2002, when collecting her lifetime award at the Grammys, she was described as "one of the most important female recording artists of the rock era" and "a powerful influence on all artists who embrace diversity, imagination and integrity."

Over the years she has been nominated for 18 Grammy awards.

But in 2022 she said she believed her music did not get the recognition it deserved in the 1970s due to music industry sexism.

In an interview with Sir Elton John, she said people thought her music was "too intimate" and "upset the male singer-songwriters. They'd go, 'Oh no. Do we have to bare our souls like this now?'"

Other artists who will perform on stage at the 66th Grammy Awards include Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Olivia Rodrigo.

SZA is leading the 2024 Grammy nominations, with nine.

Victoria Monét has received seven nominations, and Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are up for six awards each.

Swift has broken a Grammys record with her nomination for song of the year as she is the first songwriter to score seven nominations in the category - overtaking Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who have six each.

All the nominees in the top three categories are female, apart from Jon Batiste.

The event will take place in Los Angeles and will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.