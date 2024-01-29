I don't believe in charging fees for collabos - Simi

Nigerian singer Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, has disclosed that contrary to industry norms, she does not believe in charging for a collaboration.

Sticking to her belief, the singer who has a track record of having featured a good number of songs indicated that she has never charged for a music feature.

She made the revelation when she made an appearance on the recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, the acclaimed singer said her decision to collaborate is solely based on her connection with the song in question.

"For me to do a feature, I have to really like it. I have to like the song. If I like the song, give me half a day, I am done. If I don’t like the song, I will most likely say no," Simi shared during the podcast.

The Duduke hitmaker emphasised that her selective approach is not a personal judgment but rather a reflection of her artistic preferences. "It’s not personal. I can take a 'No.' Things are not personal; it’s just what it is," she explained.