You have been brainwashed to hate innocent people– Shatta Wale tells followers of Gh musicians

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 29 - 2024 , 15:13

Ghanaian Dancehall star, Shatta Wale, has taken to social media to express concern about what he perceives as a troubling trend among fans of certain musicians.

In a recent Facebook post, the I know My Level crooner accused some musicians of brainwashing their followers with a spirit of jealousy and sadness saying certain artistes have successfully transferred their spirit of jealousy to their supporters, who then inherit their favourite artistes' enemies.

In the post sighted by Graphic Showbiz on Sunday January 28, 2024, he stated, "When I talk and I see these sad fans commenting under post erh, I pity them cuz spiritually their fav’s transferred the spirit of sadness and jealousy into them so they take it everywhere with them."

The outspoken artiste did not mince words, implying that some fans were negatively influenced by their idols and, as a result, carried a sense of jealousy wherever they go.

He humorously added, "It’s not my fault your fav is not rich like me bro … I be self-made and your fav is a china made 🤣🤣 sorry 🙏 pains 🥲🥲 Dem brainwash u oooooo🤣🤣🤣"