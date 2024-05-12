Featured

Rich Ashanti culture on display as VP Bawumia graces Otumfuo's Silver Jubilee durbar

The rich culture and tradition of Asanteman were on full display Sunday at the Silver Jubilee Anniversary durbar of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Asantehene ascended to the Golden Stool in 1999, and Sunday's colorful ceremony marked 25 years of his ascension to the throne.

People from all walks of life turned up in their numbers for the occasion, which also marked Akwasidaekese, a sacred festival in Ashanti tradition.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was among distinguished dignitaries present as he led a powerful government and New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegation, which included Ministers of State, MPs, and the National Chairman of the NPP.

On a day when culture and tradition were on full display, Dr. Bawumia was not to be left out, as he was in full traditional regalia. Clad in a beautiful kente cloth with ahenema (sandals) to match, Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by his wife, Samira, who was also clad in a beautiful kente.

Colorfully, all the government and party officials who accompanied Dr. Bawumia also wore colorful kente clothes befitting the occasion.

As Dr. Bawumia's bus arrived at the ground, it attracted instant cheers from the crowd as they tried to catch a glimpse of the NPP flagbearer.

Last night, Dr. Bawumia was also one of several dignitaries who attended a dinner at the Manhyia Palace in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Many traditional rulers from across the country, including the Ga Mantse, joined the Asantehene and Asanteman to commemorate his Silver Anniversary Jubilee.