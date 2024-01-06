Isaaqa-Ba aims to soothe souls with latest track 'Trenches'

Rising Ghanaian artist, Isaaqa-Ba, is on a mission to bring healing through his music, with his latest reggae track, 'Trenches,' serving as a poignant channel for sharing personal stories of struggle and inspiration.

Known in his private life as Floran Dieudonnie, the budding musician expressed his heartfelt motivation in an interview. He stressed the personal nature of 'Trenches,' describing it as a reflection of daily life that resonates with anyone facing challenges.

"Trenches is like a personal story that I just want people to hear. And also, it's just like a daily life story that anybody can relate to. So I just had to put my feelings in the song and let people understand that this is what is happening," Isaaqa-Ba explained.

The Ashaiman-based artist believes that sharing his own struggles creates a connection for listeners who may be undergoing similar experiences. "Me putting my story in this music also opens the door for people to relate because there are people out there who are also facing the same thing," he added.

Isaaqa-Ba, who sees himself as a "soul healer," released 'Trenches' in December 2023 on various digital distribution platforms. The song, which rides on the popular Reggae Fest Riddim by DJ Frass, carries a message of hope and resilience.

Addressing the hardships prevalent across the continent, Isaaqa-Ba stressed the importance of finding the right avenues for healing. "With the hardships faced across the continent, the musician told journalists that there are multiple healing takes multiple. He added that is essential that one finds the right avenue to sail through," the article notes.

Looking ahead, the versatile musician hinted at an upcoming EP scheduled for release later this year, urging his fans and supporters to stay tuned. "I really appreciate everybody that supports my music. And at the end of the day, you just be watching out for my EP. That is that is coming up soon," Isaaqa-Ba concluded.

