Ghana Chefs Association confers Executive Chef position on Failatu Abdul Razak

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 06 - 2024 , 15:02

The Ghana Chefs Association has bestowed the prestigious title of Executive Chef upon Chef Failatu Abdul Razak in recognition of her remarkable culinary journey and commitment to breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The announcement came on January 5, as the Association made a special visit to Chef Failatu during her Cook-A-Thon attempt to surpass the current record held by Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, Chef Isaac expressed their unwavering support for Failatu's endeavor.

"We are here to show our support, honor her, and confer on her the title of Executive Chef in Ghana," Chef Isaac stated.

Chef Isaac explained that this recognition aims to inspire other chefs to strive for excellence, bringing accolades not only to themselves but also to the Ghana Chefs Association and the nation as a whole.

Highlighting the international presence of the Ghana Chefs Association, Chef Isaac revealed their active participation in various global competitions as members of the World Chefs Society.

He similarly stressed the association's commitment to promoting Ghana's culinary talent on the global stage.

As a symbol of their appreciation, the Association presented Chef Failatu with a carefully crafted citation signed by the president of the Ghana Chefs Association. Additionally, she was gifted a custom-made apparel, symbolizing her elevated status within the culinary community.

The citation reads : “The Ghana Chefs Association wishes to congratulate and recognize your official attempt to break the World Guinness Record for cook-a-thon (the longest cooking marathon).

The entire membership of the Association is solidly behind you in recognition of your outstanding achievement in promoting Ghana’s hospitality industry through the cook-a-thon.

We confer to you the title ‘Executive Chef’, which is the highest rank in our profession. You are now an Executive Chef, Failatu Abdul Razak”.