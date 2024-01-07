VIDEO: Ghanaian man doubles lipstick application world record

Kweku Zurek Showbiz News Jan - 07 - 2024 , 09:55

Ghanaian nurse and makeup artist Dela Gomey took a step toward etching his name in the Guinness World Records book yesterday in Accra, achieving the dazzling feat of applying lipstick to eight models in just 30 seconds.

This remarkable attempt which must be verified by GWR doubles the current record of four applications, set by renowned Chinese makeup artist Li Jiaqi in 2018.

Gomey initially aimed for seven models but requested an extra during the attempt, demonstrating both agility and composure under pressure.

In an interview with GraphicOnline, Gomey expressed his excitement and revealed his meticulous preparation. "I have gathered all the pictorial and video evidence and would be submitting it on Monday," he proudly declared.

While acknowledging a fleeting pang of regret about not including more models initially, Gomey quickly found solace in the magnitude of his achievement. "When I think about it, I have doubled the current record so I am pleased with my effort," he stated with satisfaction.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "I want to thank all Ghanaians for their encouragement and belief in me. This record is for all of us!"

Watch the video below;