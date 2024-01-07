My hubby asked if I’d have married him if he was mechanic – Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has revealed a question her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko asked her.

She disclosed that her husband had asked if she would have married him if he was a mechanic.

Regina Daniels said at first, she was clueless about the response to give to him, but later came up with an amusing one.

In her response, she wondered if their meeting point would be at his mechanic shop. (Read also VIDEO: Ghanaian man doubles lipstick application world record )

The thespian wrote on her Instagram account, “Small gist everyone: So my husband asked me one of the most asked questions he sees about our union. He said, ‘G, would you have actually married me if I was a mechanic?’

“I laughed. I really didn’t know the response I was to give, but my reply was ‘Where would you see me? When I come to fix a car?’

“Dim idiegwu.”