I couldn’t remember my lyrics at the sight of Kuami Eugene, he’s my crush– Afua Asantewaa

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 07 - 2024 , 19:30

Afua Asantewaa has disclosed her strong fondness for Kuami Eugene which affected her inability to remember the lyrics of a song at the sight of Kuami Eugene at Akwaaba Village when the latter came to support her during her singa-thon.

In a recent interview with Joy Prime, Afua Asantewaa who recently embarked on the longest singing marathon by an individual said her husband was very much aware of her great admiration for Kuami, a reason for performing most of his songs.

“I said that guy came and I could not remember my lyrics. I said ‘this guy has worried me.’ If Guinness people don’t give me the record, it’s Kuami Eugene.

“My husband knows so when he got there I said ‘Kuami you have worried me. You shouldn’t have come. I sang ‘Asuoden’ and you know his rap comes after. As I stood there, I did everything I couldn’t remember,” she said.

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum captivated the nation with her singing marathon Guinness World Record attempt when she ended her quest after 126 hours and 52 minutes on Friday, December 29.

While the team is still waiting for verification from Guinness World Record, Afua Asantewaa unofficially surpassed the existing record set by India's Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

A number of celebrities including Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena, Shatta Wale, Samini, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, OB Amponsah, Lekzy Decomic, Sista Efya, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, among others went to Akwaaba Village to support her.