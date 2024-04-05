Next article: I want to be Wizkid of rap in Nigeria – OdumoduBlvck

I wrote all 16 songs for "In The Pants Of A Woman" - Playwright Kobina Ansah

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 05 - 2024 , 13:55

Playwright Kobina Ansah has intimated that he wrote all the songs for his upcoming play, In The Pants Of A Woman, scheduled for the National Theatre later this month.

Over the years, Kobina Ansah has captivated theatre lovers with plays such as The Boy Called A Girl, Once Upon A Riddle, and Emergency Wedding among others.

And he is very hopeful that “In the Pants of a Woman” will similarly provide many lessons for patrons.

At the peak of her career, Mz Darko, a gender activist and top-notch radio presenter is slammed with the nightmare of her life.

Faced with making the biggest decision ever, she receives an anonymous call during a show she is presenting that will change her plans.

In The Pants Of A Woman is an original musical play themed on rape. The first of its kind in Ghana, it aims at empowering victims to speak out.

In his last play, Once Upon A Riddle, the playwright wrote 14 original songs. However, In The Pants Of A Woman has 16 songs.

"It is by God's grace I write songs. I don't play any music instrument but I hear a voice singing a melody in my subconscious mind. That is how I record what I hear as songs. I work with my team to refine what I write,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

In The Pants Of A Woman shows on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, 2024 at National Theatre at 3pm and 7pm each day.