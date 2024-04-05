Next article: I wrote all 16 songs for "In The Pants Of A Woman" - Playwright Kobina Ansah

I can’t win TGMA Best Gospel Artiste award –Evans Scott

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Apr - 05 - 2024 , 16:15

WHILE Afro Gospel artiste Evans Scott may be on cloud nine for earning three nominations at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), he has disclosed he will not bother his head too much over winning, especially the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year award.

Scott, who is rivalling the likes of Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Joyce Blessing, Mabel Okyere, Nacee, Perez Muzik and Piesie Esther in the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year category, says his claim is not to undervalue his impact in the year under review but just facing reality.

He has three nods– Best Music Video, Best Gospel Song and Best Gospel Artiste at this year’s TGMA, formerly Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

He told Graphic Showbiz in an interview on Wednesday, April 3, that he already considers himself a winner, being a first-time nominee in the category. However, he doesn’t hope to translate what’s in his mind into reality, since it is never going to happen.

“There’s no point raising my hopes high when I know that is never going to happen and that is the truth. We all know who will win the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year, I don’t need to mention any names.

“However, what I want to note is that being in the category with some big names in the industry is a big deal for me. Also, it’s a good space for me because in the year under review, my works were so vivid and tangible so I deserve to be in there.

“Even though I know I won’t win it, being in the category endorses my credibility as an artiste and makes me relevant in the industry. However, I will not lie to myself and say I will go home with the award because it's good to be honest with yourself. So, although I am a strong contender, I know it's not my set time to win it yet,” he stated.

On Thursday, March 28, Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards announced the nominees for this year’s awards ceremony scheduled for June 1, 2024.

A number of A-list artistes were nominated in various categories, with Black Sheriff, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy vying for the ultimate Artiste of the Year award.

However, as expected, some musicians have been venting their spleen for not making the nominations list.

Notable among them are Sista Afia and Amerado, with the latter being vociferous about missing out on the Most Popular Song of the Year category with his song, Kweku Ananse.

Similarly, some players in the gospel music fraternity have raised questions about the nominations, with accusations of the same faces earning nominations all the time.

Evans Scott, whose real name is Scott Evans Obu, is, however, entreating the aggrieved persons not to be too hard on the organisers.

“The organisers are humans, so you can expect errors to be made and until they come out to justify that this and that was a mistake after the one-week provisional window ends, we have no reason to judge them based on our own expectations,” he added.