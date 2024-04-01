Ghana Music Awards nominations dependent on industry connections, not hard work - Buddy Roro

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 01 - 2024 , 14:23

Ghanaian sound engineer, producer and artiste, Buddy RoRo, has voiced strong criticism against the nomination process of this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

According to him due diligence was not exercised in compiling the list of nominees for the prestigious music awards.

His dissatisfaction stems from the omission of singer Great Ampong's 'Style Bia Bi,' from the list of nominees.

He opined that the song had gained significant traction and made waves throughout 2023 and he expected it to secure nominations in both the Best Gospel Song and Best Gospel Artiste categories at the upcoming 25th edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Expressing his disappointment on social media, Buddy RoRo questioned the decision-making process of the TGMA board. He rhetorically challenged whether the other nominees in the gospel categories had produced songs with greater impact and popularity than Great Ampong's 'Style Bia Bi.

In a Facebook post sighted by Graphic Showbiz, he wrote: “I laugh saaa herrrrrrr Ghana Music Awards de3 if you’re not in their books forget oo(get in their books, cough,get nominated and even win).

“so you guys mean all the artists in the gospel categories had songs and numbers bigger than Great Ampong’s style bia bi.herrrr which gospel song in 2023 really started trends and got everybody talking.

“a song with almost millions of views on YouTube and over a million plays didn’t even qualify to be nominated.😂😂😂😂😂😂.you guys should keep working with emotions.

“Anyway guys we dropping a new Banger soon.you know how we do it🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”.