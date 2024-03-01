Asake: Nigerian Afrobeats star accused of mocking Christianity in Only Me video

BBC Showbiz News Mar - 01 - 2024 , 15:45

Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake has sparked outrage and been accused of "mocking" Christianity in the video for his latest release Only Me.

In the video Asake dons Christian regalia with a halo around his head. The singer throws money at his dancers, also dressed up, who then fall down.

The video premiered on Thursday and has been widely criticised on social media.

The BBC has asked Asake's management for a comment but they have not responded.

"Asake keeps disrespecting the Christian faith in his music videos," wrote one user on X.

In the video, the dancers sing Only Me's refrain, repeating "we get money" over and over again. While the lyrics appear to be about someone who only wants to live for themselves, the video could be seen as a satire about charismatic preachers.

Many social media users have condemned it.

"Asake is mocking Christians with his blasphemous music video," another user wrote on X.

This is not the first time the Grammy-nominated musician has been criticised for his use of Christian imagery in his music videos.

Last year, Asake came under fire for the video for Bandana, his collaboration with Fireboy DML, which depicted black goats sitting in a church. Around him people can be seen in the pews, each with a flame above their heads.

There have been calls from Asake fans for him to take down the video.

"Shame on you man. I'm a big fan of your music but the depictions in this your latest video are absolutely insane" one fan wrote.

"Please bring down this video. This is an insult to our Christian faith. Do your music but respect people's religions" wrote another on Instagram.