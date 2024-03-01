Doreen Okyere sings about a ‘Bigger God’

Mar - 01 - 2024

There comes a time in the lives of people when the struggles of life challenge their faith.That is the story of gospel singer, Doreen Okyere whose “grass to grace” story encouraged her to go into music to use it as a tool to save people from depression.

Doreen Okyere’s music journey started in 2014 and for the last 10 years, she has been committed to her ‘mandate’ of using lyrics of her songs to motivate people to stand up to their challenges.

Her new song, Bigger God, released on Saturday, February 24, inspires people to always look at a supreme being who is higher than their problems and trials.

Produced by Forqzy Beatz of Dominion Studios, Bigger God presents the supremacy of God and how His power has been limited.

“You are beautiful beyond description, mighty man of war, you are great in battle. Lion of Judah…” the lyrics of the chorus goes.

The slow tempo song sees Doreen take listeners on a journey of hope and revival while trumpeting God’s magnificence.

Doreen mentioned in an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Monday that it was necessary for gospel artistes to make God the focus of their songs rather than enticing people to always expect something from Him.

“How do you get gifts from people when you don’t know the person and that is why many Christians get depressed when they don’t get the things they are looking for?

“It shouldn’t always be about what you will get from God so Bigger God is telling people to appreciate and acknowledge Him beyond their limitation,” she stated.

Doreen started singing at an early age when she sang at schools and at her church. However, in 2014, she took the decision to use her music to bring internal peace and healing to the downcast.

At the moment, the gospel singer who has an album, God’s Glory and working on the release of a new one later this year, encouraged gospel artistes to live their lives according to biblical standards.