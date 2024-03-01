Next article: Creatives in govt wield no power since their positions are just ceremonial– Ola Michael

Queer people should not be criminalised - Ghanaian transgender singer

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Showbiz News Mar - 01 - 2024 , 14:10

Ghanaian open transgender singer and LGBTQ+ activist, Angel Maxine, believes that the passing of the anti-LGBTQ bill will make persons who identify themselves as queer to more attacks.

The Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The controversial legislation which prohibits lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding in the country, was unanimously passed by the house after three years since it was introduced on the floor of Parliament.

The anti-LGBTQ bill if assented to by the President will, among other things, impose sanctions on willful promotion and engaging in LGBTQ activities in the country.

The bill proscribed a minimum sentence of six months and maximum three years for persons caught in the act of same-sex activities.

In an interview with German-based DW News Channel on Thursday, February 29, 2024, Angel Maxine, serving as the community’s voice, highlighted her role in advocating for those who cannot speak.

The word "queer" is often used as an umbrella term for people who are not straight or who don't identify with their assigned sex at birth.

Angel Maxine also expressed concerns about becoming a target due to her queer identity, fearing that the bill might encourage attacks on queer people.

“The bill is going to give people the freedom and liberty to attack queer people because they think it is legal” she stressed.

The bill will come into effect if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signs it into law.