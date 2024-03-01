Blakk Rasta: It took me four years to put together Salaga Soljah

Outspoken presenter and Reggae musician, Blakk Rasta has revealed that it took him four years to put together his latest album, Salaga Soljah.

He made this known recently at an exclusive listening of Salaga Soljah at the La Palm Royale Beach Hotel, Accra.

According to him, he had to take his time to work on the album to get a solid work of art.

“When I am doing something, I take my time and execute it well and that is what I did with Salaba Soljah. I made sure I had the right people I needed for this project and I’m happy with the outcome.

“20 solid tracks on an album and I am proud to say all the songs were recorded live. I featured some of the best Reggae musicians such as Tiken Jah Fakoly, Anthony B on Salaba Soljah which happens to be my 12th album since I started music.

“During the COVID-19, I started putting this album together and finally we are here. The support from my fellow DJs have been phenomenal because I sent few of the songs from the album to them and they played it so well on their stations,” he told Graphic Showbiz in an interview at the album listening.

Salaga Soljah album recorded by sound engineers Hayford T. Road aka Hot M), Zapp Mallet has songs like Sodom and Gomorrah, Bua, Kokroko, Cameroon, My Dear Ghana, Thief President, Put Down Your Arms.

The rest are Adisa, Kafan Kere, Haile Haile Haile, Be My Wife, Kogun, Zupilgu Chip and Le Pain De Dieu.

Songs on the album rendered in French, English, Twi, English and Blakk Rasta’s local dialect, Dagbani are inspired by every day happenings and true life stories he has heard from people.

Salaga Solijah has received praises from industry players like Kafui Dey, Arnold Asamoah- Baidoo, Mr Logic, Black Santino, and Mo Spence who were present at the album listening.

The Rasta Shrine (2000), More Fyah (2002) Ganja Minister (2004), Natty Bongo (2006) Voice of the African Rebel (2010), Ancestral Moonsplash (2014) Kuchoko Revolution(2016) are some of the albums he has to his credit.

Blakk Rasta won Radio Reggae Show Host of the Year' at Radio and TV Personality Awards in 2011 and also Reggae Song with Our Africa at the Bass Awards in 2013.