Felix Owusu teams up with Quarmy Zaggy on Seniwa

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 01 - 2024 , 21:18

Felix Owusu is no stranger to the Highlife scene. He’s built a strong reputation as a veteran musician with well-known songs such as “E Show Me”, “Happy Birthday”, “Okwantuni” earning him significant attention.

It’s been a while Felix Owusu dropped any tune but the “silence” seems over as he prepares to drop a new song, Seniwa featuring Quarmy Zaggy on Tuesday, March 5.

On Seniwa, the duo of Felix Owusu and Quarmy Zaggy sing about how love is sweet and comes with lots of sacrifices.

Seniwa was produced by Felix Owusu’s Catabo Records in the USA.

For decades and since the 90s, Felix has been thrilling lovers of Highlife music with songs such as Vida, Mara Me Boy, E Show, Mensu, Forever Love, Ma Bre and Sika Ye.

Felix has performed and collaborated with some of the big names of Highlife music including Kojo Antwi, Paapa Yankson, and Amakye Dede among others.

Like most people, there is an interesting story to Felix’s musical journey. At a tender age, he developed a strong passion for music. As fate would have it, Felix lived close to a band named Osabarima where he learnt the rudiments of music.

As the years went by, Felix had the privilege to join Alor Band and got the chance to exhibit his singing prowess. Not long after, Felix joined Mag 2 band and spend about a decade with them.

Felix released his first album, Vida in 1992 featuring Oheneba Kissi with Lumba being the producer. The immense success led to several other albums in the ensuing years.

In 1996, he released his most successful album yet, “E Show Me” with hit tracks like “Happy Birthday”, “Okwantuni” among others, recorded in London.

His other albums are Adam Nana, Members Only and Wa Ben.