VIDEO: Watch Moses Bliss' traditional wedding in Ghana

Graphic Online Showbiz News Mar - 01 - 2024 , 22:28

Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, have celebrated their traditional wedding ceremony in Ghana, capturing hearts with their cross-cultural union.

In captivating videos shared online, the couple exchanged vows amidst family and friends, showcasing the rich blend of their Ghanaian and Nigerian heritage through their attire.

The Wiseborn family honoured the occasion by presenting the couple with a special plaque, acknowledging Bliss's contributions as a singer.

The event drew a star-studded guest list, including actress Juliet Ibrahim, content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, radio personality Layole Oyatogun, and comedians Real Warri Pikin and Josh2Funny, adding glitz and glamour to the festivities.

The couple delighted their guests with synchronized dance performances, adding to the joyous atmosphere of the celebration.

Expressing his gratitude, Moses Bliss described Marie as the "most beautiful bride in the whole of the universe," emphasizing the depth of his affection for her.

Bliss had announced their engagement in January, revealing that their love story began when Marie posted a video of herself dancing to his song "Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus" on social media. This chance encounter eventually blossomed into a beautiful union, a testament to divine orchestration, as Bliss reflected on their journey over the past year.